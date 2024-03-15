Sara Ali Khan On Grand Ambani Bash: I Went To School With Anant, Radhika Is A Good Friend Of Mine

The extravagant pre-wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant was held in the first weekend of March in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. And much like each Ambani bash, the biggest stars of the Indian film industry landed in Jamnagar to be part of the festivities. And on the guest list was Sara Ali Khan as well, who was there with her brother Ibrahim and father Saif Ali Khan.
During the promotions of her upcoming ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, the actress shared that she had a great time with the Ambanis, but does not have any withdrawal symptoms post the weekend getaway since she was looking forward to promoting her work.
“I went to school with Anant, there was Nita mam–who I still call mam because she was my chairperson–Mukesh uncle, they are all so warm. Radhika is a good friend of mine. The warmth and hospitality that they gave all of us was just amazing. But there is absolutely no withdrawal symptom, because I have come to promote two films back to back,” Sara said.
She further mentioned that she had to leave the celebrations early because of work. “Two diverse films, both my trailers are out, I am just gratified and humbled by the amount of work I have. I did have to leave the celebration early, at 2.30 in the morning, to come back straight for promotions. So this is absolutely the opposite of withdrawal,” Sara added.
In March this year, Sara has two films releasing on OTT. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is set for March 21 release on Prime Video, and is based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Sara plays the lead role of a young girl who starts an underground radio station during the Quit India movement.
On the other hand, her comedy thriller ‘Murder Mubarak’ started streaming on Netflix from March 15. The mystery thriller film based on the novel ‘Club You To Death’ written by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It stars an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.