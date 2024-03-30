Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Helps Beggars In Juhu; Requests Paps To Not Click Her, They Still Do

Sara Ali Khan was spotted giving food boxes to beggars at the Shani temple in Juhu on Saturday.

IANS
Sara Ali Khan Photo: Yespunjab.com
Wearing a half-sleeve orange-coloured crop top and a black velvet jogger, Sara opted for no makeup look, with her hair loosely tied in a braid. She rounded off the look with white slippers.

The video shows her requesting the camerapersons, and saying, "Please mat karo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's two projects 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' have recently been released on OTT platforms.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is directed by Kannan Iyer, and also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi makes a special guest appearance.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is available on Prime Video.

On the other hand, 'Murder Mubarak' also stars Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, it is airing on Netflix.

She next has 'Metro... In Dino', and 'Sky Force' in the pipeline.

