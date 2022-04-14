Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Shot ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ In The Most Vulnerable Phase Of His Life: Maanyata Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt is getting a lot of praises for his performance as Adheera in the Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Here’s what his wife Maanyata Dutt has to say about his role.

Sanjay Dutt Shot ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ In The Most Vulnerable Phase Of His Life: Maanyata Dutt
Sanjay Dutt As Adheera In 'KGF: Chapter 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 5:06 pm

Actor Sanjay Dutt returns in ‘KGF Chapter 2’ as Adheera, a formidable character. His wife Maanayata Dutt gave a beautiful message about how happy she was of her actor husband when the film premiered on Thursday. In the film, Sanjay plays the antagonist to actor Yash (as Rocky). ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a very noteworthy film in Sanjay Dutt's career, according to Maanayata Dutt.

Not many would know that while he was still working on the project, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. He took a break to get treatment and then returned to finish his part of the filming.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's personal struggles during the making of the film, Maanayata Dutt said while speaking to Hindustan Times, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever."

Related stories

‘KGF’ Director Prashanth Neel: Human Element Important To Make A Big Movie

‘KGF’ Actor Yash Answers Salman Khan’s Query On Why Hindi Films Don't Do Well In South

Yash: 'KGF' Is A Story About A Mother Who Has Suffered A Lot

"For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! ‘KGF2’ belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon main! (I am coming),” added Maanyata Dutt.

According to reports on ANI, Sanjay Dutt was made to wear leather boots, pants, a skirt, and a latticed metallic half-sleeved slip that weighed over 25 kgs. The severely cropped salt and pepper moustache and beard had to be kept up throughout the filming process. To get the necessary bronze shine, he was also obliged to be covered with brown cosmetic powder every day during the shoot. Sanjay Dutt did all of this without creating any fuss even when he was himself weak and recovering from cancer.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in addition to Yash and Sanjay Dutt. It was released today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Director Prashanth Neel's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sanjay Dutt Yash KGF: Chapter 2 KGF 2 KGF Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Kannada Cinema Yash (actor) Sanjay Dutt Maanyata Dutt Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films