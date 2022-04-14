Sanjay Dutt Shot ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ In The Most Vulnerable Phase Of His Life: Maanyata Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt returns in ‘KGF Chapter 2’ as Adheera, a formidable character. His wife Maanayata Dutt gave a beautiful message about how happy she was of her actor husband when the film premiered on Thursday. In the film, Sanjay plays the antagonist to actor Yash (as Rocky). ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a very noteworthy film in Sanjay Dutt's career, according to Maanayata Dutt.

Not many would know that while he was still working on the project, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. He took a break to get treatment and then returned to finish his part of the filming.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's personal struggles during the making of the film, Maanayata Dutt said while speaking to Hindustan Times, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever."

"For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! ‘KGF2’ belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon main! (I am coming),” added Maanyata Dutt.

According to reports on ANI, Sanjay Dutt was made to wear leather boots, pants, a skirt, and a latticed metallic half-sleeved slip that weighed over 25 kgs. The severely cropped salt and pepper moustache and beard had to be kept up throughout the filming process. To get the necessary bronze shine, he was also obliged to be covered with brown cosmetic powder every day during the shoot. Sanjay Dutt did all of this without creating any fuss even when he was himself weak and recovering from cancer.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in addition to Yash and Sanjay Dutt. It was released today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Director Prashanth Neel's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.