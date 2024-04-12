Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Paresh Ghelani’s Birthday: ‘Having A Brother Like You Is A Gift’

Sanjay Dutt, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Kannada language film ‘KD - The Devil’, is celebrating the birthday of his best friend Paresh Ghelani.

Instagram
Paresh Ghelani and Sanjay Dutt Photo: Instagram
On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared four pictures of him with Paresh.

In the pictures, they can be seen enjoying a peaceful time in the woods.

The first picture shows Sanjay Dutt looking through a telephoto lens as Paresh stands behind him, pointing at something. Another picture shows both of them enjoying a meal together.

The actor wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday, dear brother Parya! May the God shower you with abundant blessings of success and good health. Having a brother like you is truly a gift. Your support has been my rock through every challenge and triumph. Here's to many more years of cherished memories. Love you, brother! @pareshghelani”.

Paresh inspired Vicky Kaushal’s character of Kamli in the actor’s biopic 'Sanju', which starred Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

The film showed a strong bond between Sanjay and his best friend, which formed a huge part of the emotional core of ‘Sanju’.

Paresh has been with the actor through thick and thin and is a source of motivation for him in the darkest of times.

