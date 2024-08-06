Art & Entertainment

Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us

Sanam Saeed said she feels people from India are her “long lost siblings”. She is hopeful that the exchange of the artists between the countries will happen soon.

Sanam Saeed on Pakistani and Indian actors working again
Sanam Saeed on Pakistani actors working in India again Photo: Instagram/Sanam Saeed
info_icon

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed who has huge fan followers in India, was recently seen in 'Barzakh' with Fawad Khan. In an interview, Sanam said she feels people from India are her “long lost siblings”. Sanam is yet to work in India and she is hopeful that the exchange of artists between the countries will happen soon.

While talking about her show, 'Barzakh', which premiered on Zindagi channel recently, found its Indian audiences as well. On the feedback, Sanam told Hindustan Times that it has been quite ''overwhelming'' and exactly the same what they hoped for. ''Mesmerised, blown away and proud are just the adjectives that I've gotten to hear,” said the 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actress.

She added, ''There's so many things and factors that have stimulated people in terms of the cinematography, the grading, the colour palette, the costumes, and the acting. People are really overwhelmed, intrigued, curious and have slowly understood that this is not a show that they can just binge watch. It's something that they have to really focus on and watch with a lot of attention”.

On her love for India, Sanam said, “They're like my long lost siblings. We just grew up in different homes. Essentially, we are of the same land, same blood in many ways, but we just grew up differently over the years. It was nice to reconnect with those long lost siblings''.

''I never came to India to work, so I cannot say that I miss it because I haven't experienced it. But with time, things will happen,” she shared.

Sanam is optimistic that the exchange of talent between two countries will resume soon. She said, “This is a big enough deal that Zee collaborates with us and that we have this cross-cultural exchange. The fact that we are on Indian OTT platforms is quite a huge feat in itself… Baki when actors from the other side of the border feel confident and safe enough to act with us, and things change, then that exchange will definitely happen”.

“Because it has happened before. We have had festivals where we have had Indian actors come to Pakistan and be a part of the festival. We have had our superstars go to India and act. So, it's just a matter of time when art and culture can merge again,” she said further.

Earlier, several Pakistani singers and actors worked in India. But the attack in Uri in 2016, everything changed and Pakistani talents were banned to work in India.

