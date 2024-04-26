Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I Didn't Have A Luxurious Childhood, So Success Was My Focus

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about how success has been her focus since childhood, as she did not experience a luxurious upbringing.

Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
Samantha discussed this topic on her podcast 'Take 20', where she aims to assist people by sharing her experiences, helping them relate, understand, and seek help when needed.

In one episode, Samantha explored the human body's fight or flight response in certain situations alongside wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri.

"I used to believe that exhaustion and the need for rest were signs of weakness. I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep, and being exceptionally productive throughout the day," said the actress, who has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

"Despite feeling exhausted, I refused to acknowledge it, working tirelessly without a break for 13 years."

The actress added: "Growing up, I didn't have a luxurious childhood, so success was my focus from an early age. I always felt intense pressure to 'Make It' in life. Constantly fed with the notion that I wasn't good enough, so that became an intense motivation for me to succeed at any cost."

Samantha, who captivated the nation with her sizzling performance in the song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', said that people often perceive "acting as glamorous, which it is, but that's not the entire reality".

"It is a lot of hard work and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged. I started in this industry when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us,” she said.

Reflecting on her own journey, Samantha said: "I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant.”

Fears emerged once she achieved success.

“When I achieved success, I feared losing it, immediately searching for the next big accomplishment. So, I believe I've been in fight or flight mode throughout my career," she explained.

Samantha will soon be seen in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in the OTT series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

