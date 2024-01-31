Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films, on behalf of the actor, recently issued a statement and warned everyone against fake casting calls. In its official notice, it clarified that neither Salman Khan nor his production company is casting for any film currently, and even further threatened legal action against those “falsely using” Salman Khan’s name.
Salman Khan's Production House Cautions Against FAKE Casting Calls, Says ‘Legal Action Will Be Taken’
Last year too, Salman Khan Films warned those using the actor’s name for fake casting calls.
“This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner,” the official statement read. Check it out here:
For those caught unaware, Salman Khan’s production house, ‘Salman Khan Films’, has backed several films including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Hero’, ‘Tubelight’, ‘Loveyatri’, ‘Kaagaz’, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, among others.
On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. The third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise emerged to be a hit, and saw Emraan Hashmi as a villain.
Moving ahead, Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for a high-budget action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. Reportedly, the project is inspired by a true story and will feature Salman Khan in the role of a paramilitary officer. It is planned to release on the silver screen over the Christmas weekend in 2024. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been issued.