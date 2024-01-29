Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finally wrapped up with its Grand Finale on Sunday, January 29. The event was a gala night and several celebrities marked their presence on the stage. Salman Khan’s brothers and actor-producers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, too were part of the Grand Finale episode with Salman. The two were also seen in the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, particularly on the Weekend ka Vaar episodes.
Salman Khan On Arbaaz Khan’s Second Marriage With Sshura Khan: Nahi Ye Sunte Nahi Hai Meri
Arbaaz recently tied the knot with makeup artiste Sshura Khan, and Salman Khan has now opened up on the same.
Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot for the second time with Sshura Khan, was welcomed on the stage with a wedding-related song. To which the actor reacted by sayig, “Aap log toh aise kar rhe ho jaise mai pehla hun jisne shadi ki hai. (You guys are acting as if I am the first one to get married ever).”
Comedian Bharti Singh too joined the Khan brothers on the stage, and asked them why she did not receive a wedding invitation. To this, Arbaaz joked that she’d be on the guest list for his next wedding.
Bharti further asked Salman about his reaction to Arbaaz’s second wedding. She also questioned Salman as a big brother when Arbaaz told him that he wanted to get married, how did he react and what advice he gave him. Playfully, Salman quipped, “Nahi ye sunte nahi hai meri. Agar sunte hote… (No, he doesn’t listen to me. If he had listened…).”
Bharti also questioned Salman about his wedding plans, and the actor responded, “Nahi aab tu chali gyi ab mai life me kabhi shadi nhi karunga. (No, now you are gone, I will never marry).” Bharti then joked, “Mai wapas aa sakti hun sir (I can come back).”
Arbaaz Khan recently celebrated his wife Sshura Khan’s 31st birthday with the Khan family. Salman Khan too was part of it. Arbaaz was earlier married to actor Malaika Arora and they also have a son, Arhaan Khan.
Meanwhile, comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui won the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, after spending over 100 days inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. After his win, he expressed his gratitude towards Salman for his guidance throughout the latest season.
He was among the finalists alongside Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek. He also bagged the trophy for Kangana Ranaut-hosted streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’.