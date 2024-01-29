Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finally wrapped up with its Grand Finale on Sunday, January 29. The event was a gala night and several celebrities marked their presence on the stage. Salman Khan’s brothers and actor-producers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, too were part of the Grand Finale episode with Salman. The two were also seen in the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, particularly on the Weekend ka Vaar episodes.