Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Plays An Arrogant Pilot In Upcoming Thriller

The trailer for Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's forthcoming directorial, 'Runway 34,' was released earlier today (21 March). In the film, the actor portrays a pilot who finds himself in a difficult situation when his plane is not permitted to land at the airport owing to bad weather.

Have a look at the trailer of the film:

In the trailer, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen as an investigative officer who is looking into an event in which Ajay Devgn's Captain Vikrant Khanna forced-landed a jet despite warnings and instructions not to. While Devgn insists that he did no wrong, Bachchan tells him that making errors is natural, but that one should also accept them.

The film is said to have been inspired from the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight in 2015. It also stars actors Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Youtuber Carry Minati. 'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before it was changed. The movie appears to be a gripping story about discovering what happened 35,000 feet above the ground.

'Runway 34' has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. According to a report by Hindustan Times, while talking about the film, he said in a statement, “Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons.”

Actor Salman Khan had previously released a teaser for 'Runway 34' on his social media platforms. He stated that, unlike every other year, he will not be releasing a film this Eid, and that it will be Devgn who will release his film as a 'Eidi' for his fans this year.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Khan wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 (I didn't have any film release on Eid this year, so I have requested my brother Ajay Devgn to come on Eid with the Eidi (gift). We all will celebrate Eid and watch Runway 34)."

The film is set to release on April 29.