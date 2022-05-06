Robert Downey Jr Remembers Late Assistant Jimmy Rich On His First Death Anniversary

On the first anniversary of his personal assistant Jimmy Rich's death, Hollywood actor and Marvel star Robert Downey Jr paid tribute to him.

On May 5, 2021, Jimmy was killed in a vehicle accident.

Downey Jr shared numerous candid images and video recordings of Rich on his Instagram account. “For the 1 year anniversary of Jimmy Rich’s cosmic mic drop, I felt the need to share a glimpse into his lightning wit, huge heart, and at times, profound simplicity,” he wrote in the caption.

In one of the clips, Rich is seen talking about how he’d describe his job. He says, “My drive and my ambition, determination and all that stuff is simply to be service to others. One right-hand man is kind of like your hand-all. So, what’s the job description? Honestly, there’s no job description.”

"What makes Jimmy 'Jimmy'?" he is asked in another video. He then goes on to say that it's a "unique combination."

In over two dozen films, Rich collaborated with Downey Jr, including every Marvel Studios feature. Last year, the actor, well known for his role as Iron Man, revealed Jimmy's death on social media.

The death came as a shock to the whole Marvel family, with nearly every actor, director, and studio sending sympathies. In his homage, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called Rich "a wonderful human."

Chris Evans, who played Captain America wrote, “I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met.” Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Joe and Anthony Russo, and many others also remembered Jimmy Rich.