Daadi Ki Shaadi: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni To Make Film Debut With Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma

Summary of this article
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is making her Bollywood debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi.
It stars her mom Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma.
The comedy drama will arrive in cinemas on May 8.
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is making her Bollywood debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi. The upcoming comedy drama also stars Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma.
The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 8, the makers announced on Saturday. Riddhima also shared the news on social media. Riddhima was seen in the third season of Netflix reality series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Bollywood debut
Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Riddhima wrote, "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! 💍Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited (sic)."
Written and directed by Ashish R Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Sadia Khateeb.
The poster features Neetu, Kapil, Riddhima, and Sadia amidst a green backdrop. Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, and Tejaswini Kolhapure are also part of the cast.
Daadi Ki Shaadi is produced under the banner of RTake Studios and BeingU Studios.
Riddhima on being cast in Daadi Ki Shaadi
Riddhima told India Today that it happened “so suddenly.” She recalled getting a call from the production house asking if she would like to be part of the project. Her first instinct was “yes.”
“I told my mom I needed time to think. She suggested I speak to Bharat, my husband. When I did, he was thrilled and encouraged me to go for it. That’s when I realised this was meant to be,” she said.
On working with her mom and Kapil Sharma
“We’ve done photoshoots together, but this was the first time we were characters, not just ourselves. It felt natural, effortless; our chemistry just flowed. Working with her was surreal,” Riddhima said of working with her mother, and praising Kapil, she added he can “lighten up any mood.”
“Even after 12-hour schedules, he kept us laughing. His family was also there, which made the bond even stronger. He’s truly loved by all,” she added.