Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rick-Show: A Three-Wheeler Screening French Films In Kolkata

Alliance Francaise, an organisation that aims to promote French culture around the world, as part of ‘Bonjour India’ has organised an open-air screening of French films from a three-wheeler in the heart of Kolkata.

Rick-Show: A Three-Wheeler Screening French Films In Kolkata
Rick Show Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 2:25 pm

A three-wheeler, carrying a screen projector and speakers has been parked in the compound of a heritage building in central Kolkata’s Park Street, for showing French films in an open-air environment.

The mobile cinema project, aptly named 'Rick-Show', was organised by Alliance Francaise, an organisation that aims to promote French culture around the world, as part of ‘Bonjour India’, a programme to further people-to-people exchange on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the establishment of Indo-French diplomatic relations.

“It is a great opportunity for us to organise Rick-show, the fifth event of Bonjour India at the Park Mansions, which has become the European Cultural Hub in Kolkata,” Nicolas Facino, the Director of Alliance française du Bengale, told PTI on Friday.

Constructed in 1910 for residential and commercial use, Park Mansions is a large building having colonial architecture.

Related stories

Satyajit Ray Film Festival To Be Held In May

Kolkata International Film Festival Curates An Exhibition To Mark Satyajit Ray's Birth Centenary

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be Part Of The Film Festival's Jury

Films that are very diverse in their aesthetics but which have in common a very humanistic approach to their subject will be screened.

"We aim to bring a melange of heritage identity and French ambience to the heart of the city. The Courtyard of Park Mansions will be the house for art and film lovers for the next three consecutive evenings beginning April 29," Facino said.

When the Rick-show unfolds, the world of cinema pops up.

outstandingly creative project, Rick-show will be a chance indeed for the audience to discover the marvellous courtyard existing inside the colonial structure of the Park Mansions," Facino said.

The Rick-Show programme is being held when the Kolkata International Film Festival is going on in the city.

Within the heart of the project, there is the desire to showcase contemporary art films to communities that have little access to artworks in India - remote regions and underprivileged communities, a spokesperson of the project being held in collaboration with a corporate group said.

“It brings cinema to people on an everyday object – an archetypal three-wheeler and rickshaw is a sign of mobility in India,” a spokesperson of the project being held in collaboration with a corporate group said.

If the Rick-show concept, the organisers have decided to employ it to screen French or world films at various sites such as parks, lakesides, and riverbanks throughout Kolkata during the winter.

"The Rick-Show is a mobile cinema transported by an auto-rickshaw. It was imagined by the French artist Le Gentil Garcon. The idea was born in 2020 when the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum invited him to design a work of art for the public space," a spokesperson of the Department of Design of the College of Architecture of Trivandrum said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood French Films Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Indian Cinema French Cinema World Cinema Indian Film Industry Film Film Industry Kolkata Calcutta India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022