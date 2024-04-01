Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Who Makes Her Mornings ‘The Best’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to spill the beans about who makes her mornings the “best”.

IANS
Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram
On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram stories and posted a cheeky picture, featuring her and her furry-friend Aura.

In the image, the two are cuddled up in bed.

For the caption, she wrote: “My mornings are the best with her (heart emoji).”

On Sunday, Rashmika had posted a picture of Aura’s paws and wrote: “I’ve missed these."

Talking about work, the teaser of Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ will be dropping on the actress’ birthday on April 5.

According to the director, she has dubbed in all five languages. However, what makes the teaser special is that she has dubbed in Malayalam for the first time.

The actress then has the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'Chaava' in the pipeline.

