Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Wraps Up 'Cirkus' Shoot, Hints At 'Master Plans' For Promotions

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d'Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie 'Cirkus', which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 2:28 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d'Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie 'Cirkus', which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' (which saw him playing an extended cameo). 

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of 'Cirkus'. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun 'Choocha' Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the 'master of mass blockbusters' (Shetty) has some promotional 'master plans' up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas."

'Cirkus' also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the 'Golmaal' comic verse.

The industry is banking on Ranveer's 'Cirkus' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' to bring audiences back to theatres.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Celebrity Bollywood Bollywood Actor Marrakech International Film Festival Golden Star Mumbai Hindi Cinema Film Industry Ranveer Singh Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP