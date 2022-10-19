Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Was Ranveer Singh Driving His Aston Martin With Expired Insurance? His Team Reacts

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was in the news when landed in legal trouble for posing n*de for a photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 11:02 am

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently making news for his Aston Martin car that he was spotted driving recently. Soon after the same clip went viral on social media, netizens claimed that the insurance policy of his 3.5 crore car is expired and he’s driving it with an expired license plate.

A user tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice Please take strick action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!#RanveerSingh” The officials even replied to the user and said tweet has been forwarded to the concerned department. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Looking at the backlash, Ranveer Singh’s team shared the proof of his valid insurance policy that has been obtained by Indian Express.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was in the news when landed in legal trouble for posing n*de for a photoshoot. The actor was even summoned by the Mumbai police where he recorded his statement.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an interesting lineup of projects. He’s currently looking forward to the release of Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra will be seen in the supporting roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Aston Martin Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Insurance Ranveer Singh Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs