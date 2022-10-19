Was Ranveer Singh Driving His Aston Martin With Expired Insurance? His Team Reacts

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently making news for his Aston Martin car that he was spotted driving recently. Soon after the same clip went viral on social media, netizens claimed that the insurance policy of his 3.5 crore car is expired and he’s driving it with an expired license plate.

A user tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice Please take strick action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!#RanveerSingh” The officials even replied to the user and said tweet has been forwarded to the concerned department. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Looking at the backlash, Ranveer Singh’s team shared the proof of his valid insurance policy that has been obtained by Indian Express.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was in the news when landed in legal trouble for posing n*de for a photoshoot. The actor was even summoned by the Mumbai police where he recorded his statement.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an interesting lineup of projects. He’s currently looking forward to the release of Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra will be seen in the supporting roles.