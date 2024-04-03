Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Heads As He Drives New Bentley Continental; Fans Insist It's 'New Car For Raha'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of his last released movie 'Animal', was spotted smoothly driving his new car -- Bentley Continental GT V8, which is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore.

The video which is doing rounds on the internet, shows Ranbir wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and driving his new black Bentley car near his residence in Bandra.

Fans took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis.

One user said: "New car for Raha.” Another wrote, "hot daddy."

On the personal front, Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt. The couple have a daughter named Raha.

Meanwhile, 'Animal' which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son

It stars Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque. The movie stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father- Balbir Singh.

The film also features Bobby Deol in the pivotal role of Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s wife Geetanjali.

Triptii Dimri portrays the character of Zoya. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, among others.

