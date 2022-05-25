Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Booked In A Cheating Case For Allegedly Borrowing Rs 56 Lakh

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has fallen into legal trouble. Reports allege that RGV had borrowed the money to the tune of Rs 56 lakhs for producing a Telugu movie ‘Disha’.

Ram Gopal Varma Booked In A Cheating Case For Allegedly Borrowing Rs 56 Lakh
Ram Gopal Varma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 5:18 pm

A cheating case has been registered against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma by police here for allegedly cheating a proprietor of a production house after allegedly borrowing Rs 56 lakh from him. Based on a court referred complaint from the proprietor, a case was booked against Varma under relevant IPC sections at Miyapur police station, police said.

According to the complainant, Varma borrowed the amount from him for producing a Telugu movie 'Disha' in 2020 but later cheated him.

The complainant said he got acquainted with Varma through a common friend in 2019.

He alleged that in the first week of January 2020, Varma took Rs 8 lakh from him for his film production.

Related stories

Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Mahesh Babu's Bollywood Comment: Didn't Understand What He Meant

Ram Gopal Varma Slams Bollywood Remakes Of South Films

Censorship Is An Outdated Concept... One Can See Everything On Phones: Ram Gopal Varma

After that Varma again requested him to lend Rs 20 lakh which was given as a loan through cheque on January 22, 2020, and at that time Varma promised to repay the amount within six months, the complainant said.

Later in the second week of February 2020, Varma citing financial exigencies in his film production sought another Rs 28 lakh, the complainant said.

"Believing his representation, Rs 28 lakh was transferred to Varma and at that time he agreed to repay entire amount of Rs 56 lakh on or before the release of the movie 'Disha'," the complainant alleged.

However, in January 2021, the complainant said he came to know that Varma was not the producer of the movie 'Disha' and alleged that he was cheated of the amount by false inducements by Varma.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Filmmaker Film Director Film Industry Cheating Booked In Cheating Case Telugu Film Telugu Movies Ram Gopal Varma India Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas