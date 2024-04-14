'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna Says The Sequel Will See Srivalli 2.0, Calls Her Character 'Super Sorted'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli, in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie will also see Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Rashmika opened up about how her character has evolved from the first part of the film to now.

