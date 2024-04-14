Art & Entertainment

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna Says The Sequel Will See Srivalli 2.0, Calls Her Character 'Super Sorted'

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about how her character has evolved from 'Pushpa' to the sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna As Srivalli In Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’ Photo: Instagram
Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli, in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie will also see Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Rashmika opened up about how her character has evolved from the first part of the film to now. 

Rashmika told that she found playing Srivalli ‘challenging and fun’ due to the ‘spontaneity.’ She said, “I didn’t really know my character Srivalli in Pushpa because I didn’t know the story, I didn’t know her as a character, I didn’t know how to play her, I didn’t know the world we were creating. I didn’t know anything. So, every day on set felt like visiting a playground''.

The 'Animal' actress said she can’t reveal much about her character but she she called her character ‘super sorted’ in the 'Pushpa 2'. She shared, “Srivalli in Pushpa 2 is someone super sorted. Now I know the world that we are living in, I know the character I’m playing, and now it’s Srivalli 2.0, I can say''.

Recently, the makers of 'Pushpa' revealed Rashmika’s first-look as Srivalli from the sequel. She was seen dressed in a silk saree and wore gold jewellery. She also wore sindoor that accentuated her look. On Allu Arjun's birthday, makers unveiled 'Pushpa 2' teaser. He stunned everyone with his never-seen-before avatar.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada around the world. It will hit the theatres on August 15.

Talking about Rashmika, she was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster hit ‘Animal’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Pushpa 2', the actress will also be seen in yet another Telugu film titled ‘The Girlfriend’. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran. She will has a bi-lingual film film titled ‘Rainbow’, directed by Shantharuban. Mandanna will also be seen in a Hindi film called ‘Chaava’, with Vicky Kaushal.

