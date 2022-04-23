Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Production Suspended On Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut 'Being Mortal'

The complaint does not involve Aziz Ansari, who is set to direct and star alongside Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

Production Suspended On Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut 'Being Mortal'
Actor Aziz Ansari Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 10:52 am

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on actor Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal', which would have also featured the actor-comedian alongside Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

The studio confirmed the halt in production in a letter to the cast and crew. Searchlight cited a recent complaint for their decision, reported Variety.

Related stories

Seth Rogen Joins The Cast Of Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut Movie

'Parks And Recreation' Star Aziz Ansari Reveals He Is Engaged To Girlfriend Serena Campbell

Indian-Origin Actor Aziz Ansari, Accused Of Sexual Harrasment, Says 'It Was Consensual'

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project."

"Our hope is to resume production and (we) are working with Aziz and (producer Youree Henley) to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share,” the letter read.

Variety quoted a source familiar with the production to say that the complaint was not directed toward the 'Master of None' star, who is working with Henley to address the complaint and continue the production.

Deadline first reported the news, stating that the formal suspension came three days after production was first halted. The original report also states that the suspension is not related to Covid-19.

'Being Mortal' is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.' Principal photography began at the end of March and the film had reportedly completed half of its scheduled production before halting. 

 The film was slated to be released in 2023.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aziz Ansari Hollywood Hollywood Actor Film Industry Film Actor Hollywood Announcement Actor/Actress Bill Murray Seth Rogen India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Sexual Abuse, Penetration With Liquor Bottle

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Sexual Abuse, Penetration With Liquor Bottle