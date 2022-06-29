Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Popular Tamil Actress Meena Durairaj's Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away

Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away due to a health illness on June 28.

Popular Tamil Actress Meena Durairaj's Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away
Meena and her husband, Vidyasagar India Glitz

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:40 am

Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known Tamil actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. He was 48.

Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with COVID-19, but had managed to recover from it.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalized for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 p.m. His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Meena Tamil Actress Meena Meena Durairaj Vidysagar Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Celebrity Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL