Pooja Hegde Wishes 'Goofiest Of Them All' Dad Manjunath On His B'day

Actress Pooja Hegde on Wednesday showered birthday love on her father, saying she gets her enthusiasm from him.

Pooja is known for her Telugu movies like 'Oka Laila Kosam', 'Saakshyam', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', Hindi films like 'Housefull 4', 'Mohenjo Daro' and 'Cirkus'.

She originally hails from Tulu speaking Bunt family from Udupi, Karnataka.

Pooja took to Instagram Stories, and shared an unseen goofy picture. The snap shows Pooja wearing a parrot green-coloured lehenga while lying down on a couch, with plaster on her one leg.

Pooja's father Manjunath Hegde can be seen sitting with her.

The birthday note read as: "I get my enthusiasm from him. Happy birthday to the goofiest of them all...Dad! @manjunathhegde2002".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer action comedy 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

She next has 'Deva' in the kitty. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

