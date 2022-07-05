Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Ponniyin Selvan Team Releases Karthi's Chola Commander Look

Ace director Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', featuring Vikram, Karthi, Jeyem Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will release in cinemas globally on September 30.

Actor Karthi
Actor Karthi Instagram

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:37 pm

The team of director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan' on Tuesday released the first look of actor Karthi as the Chola army commander Vanthiyathevan in the film.

Karthi's look in the film has been revealed a day after the unit chose to release the look of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan.

Taking to Twitter, Karthi said, "With all your blessings, bringing to you #Vanthiyathevan and #Semban (the horse)."

Lyca Productions and Ratnam's Madras Talkies, both of which are jointly producing the magnum opus, tweeted the first look of Vanthiyathevan, saying, "The prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!"


The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The film, called by Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. It has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman.

National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

[With Inputs From IANS]

