Park Bo-ram's Autopsy Results Show 'No Signs Of Homicide Or Suicide', Agency Issues A Statement

Popular K-Pop soloist Park Bo-ram tragically passed away on April 11 at the age of 30.

The news of renowned soloist Park Bo-ram tragically passing away shook the entire Korean entertainment industry. The singer-actress, who passed away at a young age of 30, was reportedly working on some new music to commemorate her 10th anniversary since her debut this summer.

Her agency confirmed on April 12 that the singer had passed away the night before, on April 11. Since the news broke, numerous false posts and malicious rumours about the late singer’s passing have circulated on social media platforms, which led to the agency publicly issuing a legal warning against those who continue to spread misinformation.

Now, in recent developments, her agency, XANADU Entertainment, has shed light on the cause of death of the late soloist. On April 15, four days after the singer’s demise, the agency has released an update in her death case. Previously, it had been reported that an autopsy would be conducted to determine what caused her unfortunate demise.

“An autopsy was performed this morning (April 15) to confirm the cause of death of the late artist Park Bo-ram. The autopsy showed no signs of homicide or suicide, and the exact results will be delivered to the bereaved family at a later date,” said the agency’s statement.

The statement further revealed the funeral processions, stating, “The funeral parlour for the deceased will be set up in Room 21 of the Asan Medical Center Funeral Home from 3 PM KST today. The funeral procession will be held at 6 AM KST on April 17, and the burial site is at Seoul Memorial Park.”

Park Bo-ram's Agency Issues Legal Warning Against Malicious Rumours Surrounding The Singer's Demise

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Furthermore, the agency, once again, urged everyone to empathize with the grief of the bereaved and avoid spreading any unfounded rumours, allowing the late singer’s close ones to bid her a peaceful farewell. They requested prayers for Park Bo-ram, hoping that wherever she is, she is at peace.

