Park Bo-ram's Agency Issues Legal Warning Against Malicious Rumours Surrounding The Singer's Demise

Renowned K-Pop singer, Park Bo-ram, unfortunately passed away on the evening of April 11, shaking up the entire music industry. Confirmation of her tragic passing was provided by her agency the following day. Authorities have indicated that the cause of her death is currently under investigation, with the police authorities requesting an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.
Now on April 14, the late singer’s agency, XANADU Entertainment, has threatened to take legal action against malicious rumours and fake news, which are doing rounds on various social media platforms, surrounding the singer's death.
The full statement from the agency is as follows:
It reads, “There are currently malicious posts about Park Bo-ram, as well as posts and comments defaming her character and containing groundless falsehoods, being spread indiscriminately on online communities, YouTube, and social media. Ever since her debut, Park Bo-ram suffered from malicious comments due to unproven claims, and this kind of fake news being inflicted on her even after her passing is a clear criminal act that is no different from killing the deceased twice. Our company, the bereaved family, and other acquaintances around her are also suffering immense shock and psychological pain from encountering these [falsehoods].”
“We request that you immediately take down all these false or speculative videos and posts. If these kinds of acts continue in the future, we will respond with strong legal action by filing both civil lawsuits and criminal charges following the funeral arrangements. There will be no leniency or negotiation during this process. Once again, we entreat you to refrain from acts that are hurtful to the bereaved family and friends, who are currently going through a difficult time. We will make an announcement regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements for the departed when they are confirmed,” the statement concluded.
On April 11, the singer-actress was found collapsed over a sink in the bathroom during a private gathering with some of her friends. Despite being transferred to a hospital, the ‘Hyehwadong’ singer was pronounced dead hours later. At a young age of 30, Park Bo-ram’s untimely demise shocked many. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined.