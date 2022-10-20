Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Paris Hilton Seen At Mumbai Airport, Clicks Selfies With Curious Fans. Watch

Her first visit to India was in 2011 and later in 2012.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:38 am

Hollywood fashion icon and businesswoman Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and she was seen clicking selfies with fans at the Mumbai airport. This is Paris’ fourth visit to India and as per reports, it is for the promotion of a new venture of hers.

In videos and pictures from the airport shared by paparazzi, Paris can be seen mingling with the crowd at the Mumbai airport. The heiress carried a portable fan on her person. She also obliged several fans around her for selfies, before striking a few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport.

Many fans noticed Paris carrying the portable fan. One commented, “Little fan in hand. I like it.” Another added, “Carrying a portable fan lol. Prepared for Indian heat.” Many others complimented her for her flawless skin. “What does she eat? How does she still look like what she did in 2005,” read one comment.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the heiress is in India on a two-day promotional trip for her new venture. As per reports, the venture is part of her beauty line. Paris has been in the beauty industry since 2004, when she launched her first fragrance called Paris Hilton, the success of which led to a fragrance empire of over 25 perfumes that brought in $ 3 billion in revenues last year. She also has her own line of accessories and handbags.

Paris is part of the famous Hilton family that owns the Hilton Hotels among other businesses. She has acted in films, released singles, worked as a DJ in a long career in the world of entertainment. Her first visit to India was in 2011 and later in 2012.

