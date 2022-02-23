Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha: After ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ People No Longer Saw Me As Just The 'Punchnama Girl'

On the film’s fourth anniversary, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha speaks up about how ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ changed the game for her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha: After ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ People No Longer Saw Me As Just The 'Punchnama Girl'
Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 8:49 pm

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was released four years ago on February 23, and it changed the lives of the stars attached to the movie. Whether it was actor Kartik Aaryan or actress Nushrratt Bharuccha or actor Sunny Singh, all went from being newbies to stars to look forward to. As the film completes the 4-year milestone, Bharuccha recalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

Bharuccha says, "‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh. After the film, people no longer saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' — they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

Related stories

Kartik Aaryan Never Stopped the Release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi Version; ‘Shehzada’ Producers Release Statement

Kartik Aaryan As Virat Kohli? Here's What The Actor Has To Say About It

Nushrat Bharucha And Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Their Low Phase

The film went on to mint over 100cr at the box-office, with the audiences heaping praises on Bharuccha for her portrayal of Sweety and her swift dance moves in songs like 'Dil Chori'. The song has to date crossed the milestone of 500 million views on YouTube, which is a record in itself. 

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who recently got hitched. There have been talks on social media for a long time that Ranjan is going to make a sequel to both ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, but there has not been any confirmation yet from anyone related to the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Film Industry Bollywood Actor Film Nushrat Bharucha Kartik Aaryan Mumbai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Police Complaint Filed Against Urvashi Rautela's Mother

Police Complaint Filed Against Urvashi Rautela's Mother

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' To Have Spider-Man And Iron-Man?

'Oppenheimer': A Look At Cillian Murphy Aka Thomas Shelby's Other Remarkable Roles

Supreme Court Suggests 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Makers To Change The Film's Title

Bappa Lahiri Speaks Up For The First Time About His Father, Bappi Lahiri's Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling