Nushrratt Bharuccha: After ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ People No Longer Saw Me As Just The 'Punchnama Girl'

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was released four years ago on February 23, and it changed the lives of the stars attached to the movie. Whether it was actor Kartik Aaryan or actress Nushrratt Bharuccha or actor Sunny Singh, all went from being newbies to stars to look forward to. As the film completes the 4-year milestone, Bharuccha recalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

Bharuccha says, "‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh. After the film, people no longer saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' — they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

The film went on to mint over 100cr at the box-office, with the audiences heaping praises on Bharuccha for her portrayal of Sweety and her swift dance moves in songs like 'Dil Chori'. The song has to date crossed the milestone of 500 million views on YouTube, which is a record in itself.

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who recently got hitched. There have been talks on social media for a long time that Ranjan is going to make a sequel to both ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, but there has not been any confirmation yet from anyone related to the film.