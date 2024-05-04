Nayanthara To Replace Kareena Kapoor Khan In Yash Starrer 'Toxic'? Here's What We Know

Since the announcement of Yash starrer 'Toxic', there have reports about the leading lady in the film. 'Toxic' stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. There have been several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also part of 'Toxic'. However, the latest report suggests that she will be replaced by Nayanthara. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Geethu Mohandas, the director of 'Toxic' is in talks with Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, to play Yash’s on-screen sister in the upcoming flick. Earlier, it was reported, Kareena would play Yash's sister.
Sources close to the development told the portal that Geethu Mohandas and Yash had several meetings with Nayanthara over the last few weeks and the actress is showing her interest in the project. At this point, the logistics are being figured out. The source added, ''It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision''.
The source further said, “The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place. If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight.”
The same portal also reported that Kareena backed out of the film due to date issues.
Earlier, there were also reports stating that Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan would be starring opposite Yash in the upcoming movie.
Amidst the speculations, on March 23, the makers of 'Toxic' issued a statement requesting everyone to refrain from speculation.
They wrote, “There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.’ We truly appreciate the excitement around ‘Toxic,’ but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation''.
The statement further read: “The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”
'Toxic' is all set to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.