Nandita Das Joins Competition Jury At Busan Film Festival

Das is a veteran at jury duty. Having served on Cannes juries twice, as part of the main competition in 2005 and Cinéfondation & Short Films in 2013, she has also been conferred the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) by the French Government. Das was a part of the jury at Karlovy Vary in 2007, Marrakech in 2009, San Sebastian in 2015, Shanghai in 2023. In 2024, she presided over the jury at the seventh edition of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival. Das’ last directorial Zwigato (2022), starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.