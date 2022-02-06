Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya ‘Never Imagined’ He’d Be A Part Of ‘Forrest Gump’s Adaptation

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Naga Chaitanya ‘Never Imagined’ He’d Be A Part Of ‘Forrest Gump’s Adaptation
Naga Chaitanya also revealed that Aamir Khan was the major reason in saying yes to the project. Pinkvilla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 6:41 pm

Telugu- film star Naga Chaitanya, is excited about his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

In a recent chat with Hyderabad Times, Naga revealed that he watched Forrest Gump as a kid and starring in the official Hindi adaptation simply feels surreal. "Since I began my career, my effort has always been to entertain the audience down South. It remains my first love. But growing up, I remember watching Forrest Gump and loving the film. Never would that little kid have imagined being a part of the adaptation one day,” he said.

Related stories

Watch: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Much Awaited Flick 'Bangarraju' Trailer

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

In the film, Naga plays Aamir Khan's best friend in the army, who was played by actor Mykelti Williamson, in the Hollywood version, who goes on to run a shrimp business with Forrest.  

Calling the experience memorable, Naga said, "It’s a challenging character and I had a great time playing it. There have been minor tweaks done to the character to make it suitable for the Hindi audience but the essence remains the same. We shot in extreme weather conditions at Kargil for 45 days. It was a truly memorable experience." 

Naga also revealed that Aamir Khan was the major reason in saying yes to the project.

"One of the reasons I said yes to this project is for the opportunity to share screen with Aamir and learn from him. He’s very meticulous on sets and it was great fun to work with him. We also had to work in tough conditions that men in uniform face. The production team had to create a path for us as there was no road near where we were shooting. It was a magical experience,” Naga Chaitanya added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Art & Entertainment Naga Chaitanya Aamir Khan Bollywood Hollywood Forrest Gump Tom Hanks
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Shadows Of Our Forgotten Ancestors

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Greatest Non-Hindi Hits By The Legendary Singer

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

'Her Voice Doesn't Resonate' Was Bollywood's First Reaction To Lata Mangeshkar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia