Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Police Arrest Film Producer Kamal Kishore Mishra Accused Of Hitting His Wife With His Car

Prolific film producer, Kamal Kishore Mishra, has been finally taken to custody after he was accused by his wife of hitting her with his car. Apparently, the entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras of a parking lot.

Kamal Kishore Mishra
Kamal Kishore Mishra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:18 pm

The Mumbai police arrested film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra early on Friday for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle here, an official said.

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra's wife found him with another woman in the car, police said.

On Thursday, Mishra, the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco', was taken to the Amboli police station from his home after his wife lodged a complaint against him.

He was arrested in the case in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the police have said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, an FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Film Producer Film Producers Film Industry Celebrity Cases Car Accident Arrest Arrested Bollywood Filmmaker Dehati Disco Kamal Kishore Mishra Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child