‘Mudgaon Express’ Teaser: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary To Headline Kunal Kemmu’s Comedy Film

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary are all set to feature next in actor Kunal Kemmu‘s directorial debut film ‘Madgaon Express’. The film, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.
Kunal, along with the makers, shared the teaser on social media, and commented, “Buckle up for #MadgaonExpress, a wild journey through the multiverse of madness.”
The film’s teaser offers a delightful change for the viewers because it has the three actors, otherwise known for their serious roles, stepping into comic domain. Pratik gets introduced as “the the wolf of Dalal Street” Harshad Mehta of Scam 1992, Divyenndu is considered as “the prince of Mirzapur” Munna of Mirzapur, and Avinash Tiwary as “the Bambai ka badshah”, the Dara of Bambai Meri Jaan.
In the video, the three actors then give a sneak peek into their ‘Madgaon Express’ characters, with Divyenndu playing Dodo, Pratik as Pinku and Avinash as Ayush. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. According to the film’s synopsis, ‘Madgaon Express’ is a journey of three childhood friends, who set off on a trip to Goa but it goes completely off-track.
Kunal’s debut film is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, which has previously backed films like ‘Fukrey’, ‘Rock On’, and ‘Don’. It is founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Meanwhile, along with the cast announcement, the makers have also shared that the trailer of the film will be released on March 5. ‘Madgaon Express’, which is tagged “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22.