‘Mudgaon Express’ Teaser: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary To Headline Kunal Kemmu’s Comedy Film

In the video, the three actors then give a sneak peek into their ‘Madgaon Express’ characters, with Divyenndu playing Dodo, Pratik as Pinku and Avinash as Ayush. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. According to the film’s synopsis, ‘Madgaon Express’ is a journey of three childhood friends, who set off on a trip to Goa but it goes completely off-track.