Kunal Kemmu Reveals His Father Went To NSD, Worked With Shyam Benegal

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is known for films like ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Dhol’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Lootcase’ and others, has shared that his father Ravi Kemmu went to the National School of Drama in the national capital.

IANS
February 23, 2024

The actor shared that his family left Kashmir during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Having born the brunt of the exodus, his paternal side moved to Jammu and his maternal side moved to Delhi.

The actor told Raj Shamani in his podcast: “We left during the exodus. I was too young, I might have some kind of PTSD from it but more than me, my parents and family faced it, and had to deal with it. My father went to the National School of Drama. He was still trying to figure out if he wanted to move to Mumbai, because he was working with Shyam Benegal at that time. He worked on ‘Yatra’, ‘Bharat Dekho’, ‘Discovery of India’ all those kinds of shows.”

He added: "At the same time, my parents were doing the show ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’ which was shot in Srinagar. So, he was trying to see if life can be lived in Mumbai and if it’s gonna make sense for the whole family to move. Eventually, we came to Mumbai. Others in my family moved to other places, my paternal side moved to Jammu and my maternal side moved to Delhi.”

On the work front, Kunal is set to make his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'. The film reportedly wrapped up its shooting recently.

