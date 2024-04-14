'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Gets New Release Date

Sharing the new release date of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, ''Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!'' and added red heart emojis.