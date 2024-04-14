'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Gets New Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has got a new release date. The film which was supposed to release on April 19, will not hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. With 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Rajkummar and Janhvi have collaborated for the second time after 'Roohi'.
Sharing the new release date of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, ''Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!'' and added red heart emojis.
In May last year, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao wrapped 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'. Dharma Productions shared the wrap of the film on social media handle that read, "And it's a wrap for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi! Ready for the final innings, we'll see you soon in cinemas near you! (sic)."
'Mr And Mrs Mahi' is helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' fame director, Sharan Sharma. The cricket drama is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions.
Janhvi also expressed excitement announcing 'Mr & Mrs Mahi's new release date. “Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024! #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!”, she wrote. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented, “Wooooooooo.”
Apart from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi will also be seen in Telugu-language action-drama film titled 'Devara: Part 1' with Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. It is all set to release on October 10, 2024. She will also be seen in 'Ulajh' that also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathews. It will release on July 5.
While Rajkummar will be seen in a biopic titled, 'Srikanth'. The trailer was unveiled recently.