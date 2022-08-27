Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Mohanlal To Lead Multilingual Movie 'Vrushabha'

Megastar Mohanlal will be headlining "Vrushabha", an upcoming multilingual movie from production banner AVS Studios.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal
Malayalam actor Mohanlal

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 1:42 pm

Dubbed as a "high-octane father-son drama", the film will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, AVS Studios said in a press release.

The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – love vs revenge, as per the plot description.

Mohanlal, the star of hit Malayalam movies such as "Rajavinte Makan", "Iruvar", "Company", "Janatha Garage" and "Drishyam" films, will play the role of a father in the movie.

The makers are planning to cast a "big Telugu star" for the role of Mohanlal's son in the movie.The project, which is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023, will be produced by Abhishek Vyas of AVS Studios, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sunder.

"In an industry which is focused on drawing up film projects on excel sheets, AVS Studios is here primarily to back the best of scripts and writing talent.

"I am excited to work with the one and only megastar Mohanlal, an actor whom I have always admired! We have a solid script in place and are confident that we’ll give the audience a truly entertaining experience with 'Vrushabha'," AVS Studios founder Vyas said in a statement.

Mohanlal, 62, said he made the decision to board the project after hearing the film's script.

"It’s a riveting father son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together," he added.

Director Kishore said, "At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing 'Vrushabha' for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors."

"Vrushabha" is a AVS Studios Presentation in association with Shyam Sunder’s First Step Movies.

