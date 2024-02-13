Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon, February 12. He had been hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10 due to intense chest pain, which turned out to be an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting the brain.
After being relieved from the hospital bed, the actor was quoting saying to IANS, “I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference.” He further urged everyone to control their diet and emphasized on paying attention to what you eat.
Advertisement
He further added that he’s ready to get back to fulfilling his duties as a politician. “Who will look after the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will. I will be actively engaged with the BJP. If asked, I will also go to other states for campaigning. I have great regards for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Time has come for the BJP to reach its peak.”
Advertisement
As per PTI, the actor emphasized that he was “absolutely fine” and might just commence shooting for his upcoming film projects sooner than one would anticipate.
Advertisement
The 73-year-old actor also disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted him a day prior to his discharge, and “got a scolding” for neglecting his health. Moreover, in the morning, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh paid a visit to him at the hospital.
Advertisement
His son, Namashi Chakraborty, shared on X that the ‘Disco Dancer’ actor is doing well and expressed gratitude to everyone for their well-wishes and blessings. Check out the tweet:
Previously, the hospital had issued an official statement stating that Chakraborty had received a diagnosis of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Many experienced doctors and therapists thoroughly examined the veteran actor’s health, while he underwent a series of clinical tests. The last update of his health read, “He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge.”
The ‘Kabuliwala’ actor, and BJP leader was was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan.