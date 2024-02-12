In a recent official statement, the hospital disclosed that the ‘Disco Dancer’ actor has been identified with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting the brain. The statement specified that the actor was admitted to the hospital due to reported weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. A part of the official statement stated, “Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain…Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”