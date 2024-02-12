Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who was hospitalized on Saturday, has shown improvement in his health, and he is now “quite stable,” according to an official quoted by news agency PTI on Sunday. The 73-year-old actor had been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning following complaints of severe chest pain and “weakness in the right upper and lower limbs.”
“He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge,” the official told PTI. The actor has undergone an MRI, in addition to undergoing other medical tests whilst being at the hospital.
On Sunday, the news agency ANI released a video featuring the actor within the hospital. In a small clip, Mithun was seen seated on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor was seen conversing with him and told him, “Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate pi rahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it’s alright, drip is continuing, you’re drinking adequate water, don’t stop drinking water.)” Several people were seen around his bed.
The clip was captioned, “West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata.”
Fans from various social media platforms are sending their well-wishes to the actor for a speedy recovery, with many “get well soon” and “take care” comments.
In a recent official statement, the hospital disclosed that the ‘Disco Dancer’ actor has been identified with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting the brain. The statement specified that the actor was admitted to the hospital due to reported weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. A part of the official statement stated, “Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain…Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”