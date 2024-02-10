Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is currently hospitalised in Kolkata after he suffered a Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. He was admitted on Saturday morning.
Now the hospital authorities have issued an official statement regarding his health, and mentioned how the actor felt weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. He was then taken to the hospital on Saturday morning. The actor, after getting the required treatment, is still under observation of a team of doctors.
Advertisement
Apollo Hospital, Kolkata, issued the statement on Saturday evening. It read as, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”
Advertisement
Earlier, Mithun’s elder son Mimoh had confirmed, “He is 100% fine and it’s a routine check up,” as quoted by India Express.
Advertisement
Mithun was recently honoured with Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India. In a video message, he had said, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai (I am so grateful for this honour. I cannot express my gratitude in words. To receive such an honour after so much hard work feels special).”
Advertisement
He added, “Sab ko thank you itna pyaar aur sammaan dene ke liye. Aur main iss award ko dedicate kar raha hoon mere saare fans ko, India aur world main. Jo bhi, jinhone bhi mujhe niswarth pyaar diya hai, mere well wishers ko, sab ke liye main yeh dedicate kar raha hoon (I want to thank my fans around the world for supporting me. Thank you for giving me so much love and respect).” Last week, he was working on his film ‘Shastri’.