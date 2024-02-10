For those caught unaware, Mithun had worked shooting for his film ‘Shastri’ last week. He was even honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award recently. Sharing his gratitude for the same, the actor said in a video shared by his son Namashi, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai (I am so grateful for this honour. I cannot express my gratitude in words. To receive such an honour after so much hard work feels special).”