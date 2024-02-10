Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, on Saturday morning, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. He reportedly mentioned feeling uneasy, and hence, is currently undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in the city.
His elder son Mimoh confirmed the news and told Indian Express that the actor is “100% fine and it’s a routine check up.”
For those caught unaware, Mithun had worked shooting for his film ‘Shastri’ last week. He was even honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award recently. Sharing his gratitude for the same, the actor said in a video shared by his son Namashi, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai (I am so grateful for this honour. I cannot express my gratitude in words. To receive such an honour after so much hard work feels special).”
He added, “Sab ko thank you itna pyaar aur sammaan dene ke liye. Aur main iss award ko dedicate kar raha hoon mere saare fans ko, India aur world main. Jo bhi, jinhone bhi mujhe niswarth pyaar diya hai, mere well wishers ko, sab ke liye main yeh dedicate kar raha hoon (I want to thank my fans around the world for supporting me. Thank you for giving me so much love and respect).”
Mithun was admitted to a hospital in 2022 as well, and at that time, his younger son, Namashi Chakraborty had issued a statement, saying, “He was sick last week. He’s got a kidney stone issue which needs to be operated on. He was feeling discomfort because of that and hence he was admitted to the hospital. Now he is absolutely fine and fit.”
The actor was last seen in Bengali film ‘Kabuliwala’, the latest adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's famous story. The eponymous 1892 short story by Tagore, is about a Afghani dry fruit seller, Rahmat, and the bond he develops with a five-year-old girl, Mini, in Kolkata. produced by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, the film released on December 22, 2023 on Jio Cinema.