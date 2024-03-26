Michael Jackson Biopic Unveils Expanded Cast: Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, Jessica Sula, Among Others

The makers also revealed the film’s updated synopsis. It reads, “‘Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”