Michael Jackson Biopic Unveils Expanded Cast: Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, Jessica Sula, Among Others

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled ‘Michael’ has added a slew of stars in recent weeks. On March 26 IST, Lionsgate announced that more cast members have been added to the biopic.
This includes Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, and Kat Grahams as the legendary Diana Ross, who also remained a lifelong influence on the late popstar.
Other new cast members include Jessica Sula as Michael’s older sister, La Toya Jackson; Liv Symone as ten-time Grammy winner, Gladys Knight; Kevin Shinick as the host of American bandstand, Dick Clark; KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Jackson’s former security-turned-trusted friend, Bill Bray; and Kendrick Sampson as record producer Quincy Jones, who first met the star when he was only 12 years old.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ is currently in production. Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to make his big-screen debut by portraying his uncle in the film, while 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will depict the King of Pop during his early days in the Jackson 5.
Colman Domingo and Nia Long will portray family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson, respectively. Miles Teller will take on the role of Jackson’s attorney and advisor, John Branca. Additionally, eight actors will depict Jackson’s siblings across two different time periods. Laura Harrier will portray pioneering female music executive Suzanne de Passe.
Graham King of GK Films is producing the film, with three-time Oscar nominee John Logan penning the script, which will delve deep into the ‘Thriller’ crooner’s life.
The makers also revealed the film’s updated synopsis. It reads, “‘Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”
‘Michael’ is slated to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.