Nia Long Is 'Speechless And Grateful' To Portray Michael Jackson's Mother, Katherine, In Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'

Now, with the cast officially confirmed, the filming of ‘Michael’ is stated to have already begun. The biopic is set to comprehensively delve into every facet of the King of Pop’s life, portraying him as the true icon of pop music who left the world in 2009, leaving a legacy behind. From his early years as part of the Jackson 5 to the defining successes of his solo career, ‘Michael’ will chronicle both his wins and losses, with light on his personal challenges along with some iconic performances.