Adding another cast member to the Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael,’ Hollywood actress Nia Long has become a part of the Jackson family. She is all set to play the role of the late pop star’s mother, Katherine Jackson.
Nia Long Is 'Speechless And Grateful' To Portray Michael Jackson's Mother, Katherine, In Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'
‘Big Momma’s House’ actress Nia Long has been roped in play the role of Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson's biopic, titled 'Michael.'
In an official statement released on Tuesday, January 31, Lionsgate confirmed that the actress, known for ‘Big Momma’s House’ has been cast as the matriarch for the Jackson musical family. This news comes days after the official announcement of actors portraying Michael’s father, Joe, and his younger self. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is set to play Joe Jackson, and the role of a young Michael will be portrayed by nine-year-old actor Juliano Krue. Additionally, Michael Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is slated to play the titular role in the biopic.
Antoine Fuqua, who is going to serve as the director of the film, confirmed Nia’s role and said that she is extremely “excited to work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”
On the same lines, the 53-year-old actress expressed how she feels about playing her role. She called Katherine “an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”
Long also took to her Instagram to confirm the news. She captioned it, “Speechless and grateful for this honor.”
Written by John Logan, Graham King is producing ‘Michael’ alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca, and John McClain. Lionsgate will distribute the film in the US, while Universal Pictures will handle all other regions. King also stated, “Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honouring Katherine and the love she had for her son.”
Now, with the cast officially confirmed, the filming of ‘Michael’ is stated to have already begun. The biopic is set to comprehensively delve into every facet of the King of Pop’s life, portraying him as the true icon of pop music who left the world in 2009, leaving a legacy behind. From his early years as part of the Jackson 5 to the defining successes of his solo career, ‘Michael’ will chronicle both his wins and losses, with light on his personal challenges along with some iconic performances.