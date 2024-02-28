The long-awaited biopic chronicling the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is set to premiere on April 18, 2025. With his own nephew Jaafar Jackson taking on the responsibility of playing his late uncle, curiosity arose as to who would be playing the rest of the characters.
Titled ‘Michael,’ the movie will portray the life of the late iconic singer, spanning from his early years till the time of his passing. Currently in the production phase, this collaborative project between Lionsgate and Universal Pictures boasts a star-studded cast.
Following an extensive search all across the globe, it has been revealed that the younger version of Michael will be played by 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi. As announced earlier, Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo will be taking on the role of Joe Jackson, the family patriarch, with Nia Long portraying Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller will be playing the lawyer John Branca.
And now the rest of the cast, which comprises of the legendary pop band The Jackson 5 (also his brothers) has been unveiled too. Each character will be portrayed at different ages by two different actors. Before venturing into his solo career, the ‘Thriller’ crooner was part of the popular group, The Jackson 5.
Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson will play Jermaine Jackson. Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will take on the role of Marlon Jackson. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones will portray Jackie Jackson; and Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill will play Tito Jackson.
Have a look here:
The producer of the film, Graham King, announced in a press release on Tuesday. He said, “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” adding, “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”
Oscar-nominee John Logan has penned the script for the movie, with Antoine Fuqua sitting in the director’s chair. Produced by King, and the Michael Jackson Estate, the film has garnered tons of anticipation, and the wait till 2025 seems too far.