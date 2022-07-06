Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Maroon 5 Removes Rising Sun Flag On Homepage Amid Controversy

Pop band Maroon 5 took down the image of the Rising Sun flag on its website on Wednesday after criticism from Korean fans.

Pop band 'Maroon 5'
Pop band 'Maroon 5' Spotify

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 6:40 pm

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 removed the design of Japan's imperial-era flag from the band's official website Wednesday after the use of the image angered South Korean music fans ahead of its world tour that includes stops in Asian countries.

According to sources in the music scene, the band deleted the image of the Rising Sun Flag from the website Wednesday morning, replacing it with an image of the band, Yonhap news agency reported.

Maroon 5 used the design in the background of a post released Saturday to announce it will hold a world tour in November, including a stop in South Korea.

Many Koreans view the Rising Sun Flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army, as a symbol of the country's past militarism. Since the post was released, many Korean fans have flocked to online communities to express their anger over the move.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor of Seoul's Sungshin Women's University who is known for his efforts to promote Korean interests abroad, also sent a protest letter to the group, asking it to delete the image. The band will hold a one-day concert at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on November 30, as part of the world tour.

It will mark the band's first performance in the country since February 2019.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Maroon 5 Rising Sun Flag Controversy South Korea Japan Maroon 5 World Tour Japanese Imperial Army American Band
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government