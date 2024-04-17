Art & Entertainment

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Salman Khan After Firing Incident, Vows To ‘Finish Lawrence Bishnoi’

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vowed to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi” after the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence.

Google
Salman Khan With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Photo: Google
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence on Tuesday, and assured the actor’s safety and protection after two men fired gunshots outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on the morning of April 14. 

After the meeting, Eknath Shinde has now issued a strong statement against gang violence in Mumbai. Vowing to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi”, he told reporters, “There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing.”

CM Shinde further mentioned that the Mumbai Police has been asked to increase security for Salman Khan and his family members post the firing incident outside his Bandra home. "I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," CM Shinde said.

For those caught unaware, two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai's Bandra. In the CCTV camera footage, one of the men was spotted firing towards Salman Khan's house. As per the police, the man who was riding a pillion fired five rounds of gunshots, and out of them, one hit the wall and another the gallery. 

Firing%20outside%20Bollywood%20superstar%20Salman%20Khan%27s%20house
Firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house Photo: Instagram
Shortly after the incident, the Mumbai Police nabbed two persons in relation to the incident, and they were identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21). They were arrested from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, and were then brought to Mumbai to be produced in front of a magistrate on Tuesday, as per the police. 

"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," CM Shinde said about the accused. 

Salim Khan With Son Salman Khan - Google
Salim Khan Calls Those Who Threaten Salman Khan ‘Jaahil’, Says Actor Is Given Extra Police Protection

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, soon after the shooting incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility for it via social media post, and warned Salman Khan that this was just the “trailer”.

