Salim Khan Calls Those Who Threaten Salman Khan ‘Jaahil’, Says Actor Is Given Extra Police Protection

Salim Khan recently opened up about the recent firing at his family's Mumbai residence. In a chat with India Today, the veteran screenwriter said that those who threaten his son Salman Khan are ‘jaahil (illiterate)’, and mentioned how Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has provided extra police protection to the Khan family members.
“What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you'll learn your lesson when we'll kill you)," he said, adding, “We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it.”
Salim Khan further shared that Salman has been advised to continue working, as per plans. However, since the matter is with the police, they've been asked to not speak about the incident in public.
For those caught unaware, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch, on April 14, the two suspects parked a motorcycle about 100 metres away from Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments. After noticing that no individuals were present outside Khan's house, the shooters fired from their firearms and left the area. The Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Additionally, the Kachchh police have nabbed two accused and sent them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Mumbai's Killa Court has sent the two arrested to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25. They have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21).
On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his next film ‘Sikandar’, a collaboration between the actor along with Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss. The film was announced on the occasion of Eid.