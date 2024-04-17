Salim Khan Calls Those Who Threaten Salman Khan ‘Jaahil’, Says Actor Is Given Extra Police Protection

For those caught unaware, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch, on April 14, the two suspects parked a motorcycle about 100 metres away from Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments. After noticing that no individuals were present outside Khan's house, the shooters fired from their firearms and left the area. The Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.