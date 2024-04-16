Video: Salman Khan Steps Out Of His Residence For The First Time Since Gunfire Incident With Heavy Security

The recent firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai has raised concern among his fans and well-wishers. On Sunday, early morning, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside actor Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. On April 15, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan released a statement on behalf of the family. He called the incident ''very disturbing and unnerving''. Post the release of the statement, Salman was spotted leaving his building for the first time since the house firing case.
His white-coloured Nissan Patrol Bulletproof SUV was seen leaving the Galaxy building with heavy security, surrounded by multiple police vans. Salman, who is currently on Y+ security was seen entering his apartment in the evening. For the unversed, Khan purchased the bullet-proof SUV in 2023 post he received death threats.
Advertisement
Arbaaz in the statement wrote that the entire Khan family has been “taken aback” by the shocking incident. He wrote, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place''.
He added, ''Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the people in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured that they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support''.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two suspects connected to the recent firing at Salman Khan's residence. They are identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal from Bihar.
As per report in ANI, the suspects who absconded from Mumbai after the firing were taken into custody in Bhuj district, Gujarat. The latest report in PTI states, ''Mumbai court remands 2 men arrested for firing outside Salman Khan's home to police custody till April 25''.