Video: Salman Khan Steps Out Of His Residence For The First Time Since Gunfire Incident With Heavy Security

He added, ''Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the people in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured that they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support''.