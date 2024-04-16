Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today

For those not aware, two previously-unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments early Sunday morning before quickly fleeing. Authorities verified that no one in the house sustained any injuries. Following the shooting, the suspects left their motorcycle near a church a kilometre away from the actor’s home, proceeded on foot for a stretch, and then took an auto rickshaw to reach Bandra railway station. Subsequently, they boarded a train to Santacruz and got on to another auto rickshaw. Reportedly, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly claimed responsibility for the incident via a Facebook post.