Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today

The Mumbai Crime Branch has effectively captured the two suspects connected to the recent shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai.
A senior police official confirmed, “Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj.”
As per ANI reports, the two individuals, who absconded from Mumbai after the shooting outside the actor’s home have been apprehended in Bhuj district, Gujarat. They are set to be brought back to Mumbai for additional questioning. It’s anticipated that they will appear in a Mumbai Court today morning, April 16.
Now, new pictures of the two suspects - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, hailing from Bihar - have gone viral on social media. They have a history of criminal activities and are linked to past cases including theft and chain snatching. Have a look:
For those not aware, two previously-unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments early Sunday morning before quickly fleeing. Authorities verified that no one in the house sustained any injuries. Following the shooting, the suspects left their motorcycle near a church a kilometre away from the actor’s home, proceeded on foot for a stretch, and then took an auto rickshaw to reach Bandra railway station. Subsequently, they boarded a train to Santacruz and got on to another auto rickshaw. Reportedly, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly claimed responsibility for the incident via a Facebook post.
Post this tragic incident, Salman Khan’s security has been heightened. Additionally, he has been granted authorization to carry a personal firearm and has procured a new bulletproof vehicle to enhance his security measures. Also, he has been advised to remain at home unless there are pressing matters that require his attention.
Furthermore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also extended a reassuring hand to the actor, offering steadfast support and a pledge to uphold the rule of law.
More information regarding the apprehended individuals will be revealed by official authorities shortly.