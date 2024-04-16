Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today

The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the two accused in Salman Khan's home firing incident have been taken into custody in Bhuj, Gujarat, late Monday night.

Advertisement

Instagram
Salman Khan; Shooters Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Mumbai Crime Branch has effectively captured the two suspects connected to the recent shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai.

A senior police official confirmed, “Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj.”

As per ANI reports, the two individuals, who absconded from Mumbai after the shooting outside the actor’s home have been apprehended in Bhuj district, Gujarat. They are set to be brought back to Mumbai for additional questioning. It’s anticipated that they will appear in a Mumbai Court today morning, April 16.

Now, new pictures of the two suspects - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, hailing from Bihar - have gone viral on social media. They have a history of criminal activities and are linked to past cases including theft and chain snatching. Have a look:

Advertisement

For those not aware, two previously-unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments early Sunday morning before quickly fleeing. Authorities verified that no one in the house sustained any injuries. Following the shooting, the suspects left their motorcycle near a church a kilometre away from the actor’s home, proceeded on foot for a stretch, and then took an auto rickshaw to reach Bandra railway station. Subsequently, they boarded a train to Santacruz and got on to another auto rickshaw. Reportedly, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly claimed responsibility for the incident via a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, Shooters - Instagram
Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Post this tragic incident, Salman Khan’s security has been heightened. Additionally, he has been granted authorization to carry a personal firearm and has procured a new bulletproof vehicle to enhance his security measures. Also, he has been advised to remain at home unless there are pressing matters that require his attention.

Furthermore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also extended a reassuring hand to the actor, offering steadfast support and a pledge to uphold the rule of law.

Arbaaz Khan - Instagram
Salman Khan Firing Case: Arbaaz Khan Says Family Is 'Taken Aback By The Shocking Incident'; Calls It 'Unnerving'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

More information regarding the apprehended individuals will be revealed by official authorities shortly.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Bihar Today; First Day Of 'Home Voting' In Udhampur Sees 92 Percent Turnout
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule