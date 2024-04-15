Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility

Hours later, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol put up a post on Facebook, taking responsibility for the attack. “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer, so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home,” the post read, adding, “You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as divine. We however have two pet dogs named after these two persons. I am not in the habit of speaking much. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. (Lawrence Bishnoi group) Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, Kala Jatheri.”