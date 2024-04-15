Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired gunshots outside the residential building of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bandra West around 4:55 AM on Sunday, April 14. Despite the actor and his family being asleep that time, there were no injuries reported in the shameless incident.
As per police authorities, the shooters reached Galaxy apartment on a bike, wearing helmets. The assailants fired two bullets aimed at the balcony of the actor’s first-floor apartment. Another bullet struck the wall adjacent to the balcony, while two rounds were fired into the air. Upon conducting a site examination, the police discovered five bullet shells and a live round from a 7.62-caliber firearm.
Hours later, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol put up a post on Facebook, taking responsibility for the attack. “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer, so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home,” the post read, adding, “You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as divine. We however have two pet dogs named after these two persons. I am not in the habit of speaking much. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. (Lawrence Bishnoi group) Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, Kala Jatheri.”
In case you didn’t know, the Bishnoi gang first targeted the superstar in 2018 by saying he had hurt their religious sentiments by killing a black buck back in 1999. The second time being in 2022, when they directly threatened the actor’s father, Salim Khan, saying that they will suffer the same fate as the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead.
Now, a purported image of the assailants has emerged online, allegedly taken from CCTV footage. The photo depicts both individuals wearing caps and carrying backpacks. These two unidentified men, who were captured on a bike before the attack, were later observed casually strolling in the vicinity, as seen. Please note that the image has been sourced from the actor’s fan page.
Following the incident, Khan’s security has been tightened, and he has been issued a firearm license due to the perceived threat. Moreover, the case has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Currently, over 10 teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch are actively engaged in the inquiry. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency are also examining the incident from a potential terrorism perspective.