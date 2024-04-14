Salim Khan Speaks Out On Gunfire Incident Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Home, Says 'There's Nothing To Tell'

Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, April 14. While the actor has not responded to the incident yet, his father, Salim Khan assured CNN News18 exclusively that there is no cause for concern, and the firing did not disrupt anyone’s morning routine.
As per a source by ETimes, the superstar’s father “is not perturbed at all and carried out his routine as always. The family is very cautious and careful. Salman Khan is safe and sound and is with them.”
In case you missed it, two individuals riding a motorcycle fired gunshots into the air outside his Galaxy apartment on Sunday morning. Subsequent to the incident, security around the actor’s residence has been heightened. Authorities have filed a case against the unidentified individuals involved in the shooting. Police sources have revealed that a 7.62 weapon was used during the incident.
According to sources, the bikers fled towards the Western Express Highway, raising the possibility that they may have even left Mumbai. Police have put in efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, using CCTV footage for investigation. Additionally, reports have indicated that a bullet was discovered in the balcony of the residence as well.
Now, in an exclusive chat with CNN News18, Salim Khan said, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity; there is no need to worry.”
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also spoken to the ‘Tiger’ actor over a phone call, hours after the gunshots were fired. “This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught and stringent action will be taken against them,” Shinde said, adding that “those who take the law into their own hands won’t be spared”.
The CM further went on to say, “Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security. I have also spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him and he need not worry.”
More details regarding the case would be revealed too.