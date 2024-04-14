Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Mumbai By Two Unidentified Persons

On Sunday (April 14) early morning, there was a firing outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. There were reportedly gunshots by two unidentified persons who allegedly opened fire outside actor's house, police said. Post the incident, the security arrangement have been tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence.
According to the report, they fired four rounds of gunshots outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The crime branch and the local police have already started the investigation and the probe is underway. Police also said that the forensic team has arrived on the spot.
This is a developing story. Follow this space for updates.