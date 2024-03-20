'Madgaon Express' Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kunal Kemmu-Directorial Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' starring Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi, is all set to hit the screens this Friday, on March 22. The comedy drama has created all the right buzz and its trailer has also got overwhelming responses. We spoke to a couple of trade experts to know the opening collection of 'Madgaon Express'. They have weighed in on their predictions for 'Madgaon Express' Day 1 box office collection.
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said, ''The trailer is quite intriguing and they are targeting the youth. It should open with anywhere around Rs 1-2 crore to start with. The trailer has been appreciated by the youth and fingers are crossed for that.''
He added, ''I think the comedy genre is coming after a while. So, if the film is well-made, it can pick up. It's Kunal's debut, so we hope he has something different to offer.''
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, ''Going by the pattern, Madgaon Express seems to be a niche comedy film. It has focussed to release in multiplexes and metro cities and considering that, it seems like the film will have a limited draw at the box office in terms of the net collections. I suppose it would be under a crore on day 1, purely going by the release pattern which indicates the intrinsic value of the film.''
''Being a niche comedy, I hope it is something that can draw traction and grow with the word of mouth over a period of time'', he added.
Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, while talking about his new journey as director, Kunal Kemmu said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."
'Madgaon Express' is full of laughter and fun. Apart from directing the film, Kunal has also written it. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also part of the film.