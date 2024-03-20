'Madgaon Express' Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kunal Kemmu-Directorial Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, while talking about his new journey as director, Kunal Kemmu said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."